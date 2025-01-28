Australian butcher sets up stall at Toa Payoh wet market, sells handmade sausages and meatballs

As a young boy living in Sydney, Adam Speering wanted to be a butcher when he grew up. "I come from a family of butchers. My father was a butcher. After school I would always go help out at the butchery shops. I left school at 14 and have never done anything else; I have always wanted to be a butcher,” he recalled.

He enrolled in a butchery school, where he could be formally certified as a professional. “In Australia, [butchery] is a trade. You go to school for it – it’s like a technical college. We studied everything from how to talk to customers to breaking down the whole cow, pig or sheep. The teachers also made sure you know how to make sausages, like what goes in it and how to create your own recipe,” Speering, 42, told 8days.sg.