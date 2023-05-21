Popular Golden Mile Complex Thai pancake stall Baan Kanom Thai now at Jalan Besar with dine-in space

Golden Mile Complex as we know it is no more – ‘Little Thailand’, with its enclave of legit Thai eateries, is now closed for redevelopment after going en bloc. Popular makan haunts like Diandin Leluk have mostly shifted to nearby malls like City Gate and Aperia (or in the case of Tha Chang Noodle Bar, a Telok Ayer shophouse).

Another well-loved Golden Mile eatery that relocated is Baan Kanom Thai (which means ‘house of Thai desserts’). A little stall tucked away in Thai Supermarket, it was opened by husband-and-wife team Jaren Choong, 29, and Thai-born Fon C, 27.

C, a competent home cook, started out as a home-based seller offering Thai pancake desserts and savoury dishes. After expanding to a stall at Golden Mile Complex, the couple sold only desserts due to severe space constraints.

But they have since come full circle by moving to a 32-seat space at Jalan Besar’s ARC 380 mall. For the first time, Choong and C could accommodate dine-in customers and bring back their savoury menu items like crab omelette fried rice and pad see ew (Thai stir-fried noodles).