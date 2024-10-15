Popular Golden Mile Complex snack kiosk Baan Kanom Thai now has hawker outlet in Tampines

Popular Golden Mile Complex snack kiosk Baan Kanom Thai moved to ARC 380 mall at Jalan Besar when the building finalised its en bloc deal in 2023.

Opened by Thai-Singaporean couple Fon C, 28, and Jaren Choong, 30, the takeaway kiosk started as a home-based business offering Thai-born C’s hometown street fare like kanom krok bai toey (pandan pancake), which she learned how to make along with other Thai dishes from her mum who owns an eatery in Chumphon in southern Thailand.

Baan Kanom Thai means ‘house of Thai pancakes’ in their native language.

The husband and wife team took over a 32-seat restaurant space when they moved to ARC 380, and upsized their menu offerings to include options like creamy omelette fried rice, pad see ew (Thai stir-fried noodles) and deep-fried chicken wings.