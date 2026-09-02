Bai Nian Food Court at Chai Chee lost S$250,000 in 7 months: 'There are just no people anymore'

The family has operated Bai Nian Food Court since 2017. It is the only food court they run.

The food court has eight stalls, including a drinks stall. Several are occupied by the family's own F&B brands, including Bai Nian, Shi Nian, and prawn noodle brand Hae! Mee.

One major challenge, according to Pang, has been finding tenants.

In his video, he recounted how a Western food stall abruptly pulled out recently, forfeiting their entire deposit, “which is a big amount”.

The family tried to find an Indian food operator to take over the unit, but couldn't secure one.

Speaking to 8days.sg, Pang shared that the food court's biggest problem is footfall.

Business started declining during COVID-19 and has never recovered, he said, as companies moved out of the business park and working from home became more common.

“The problem is, there are just no people anymore. The building is dead,” said Pang.

He pointed out that the problem isn't unique to Bai Nian, claiming that other F&B outlets in the development can also be very quiet on weekdays.

The food court, which seats around 400 to 500 diners, is typically only “10 to 20 per cent occupied” during weekday lunch.

On a recent weekday, Pang was there at noon and saw just “four or five tables” occupied.

Weekends fared better, with the food court around 80 per cent full during lunchtime, thanks in part to the many children's enrichment centres at the mall.

But the sparse weekday crowd makes it difficult to attract stallholders.

“When [prospective] tenants come down and see the crowd, they aren't confident because there are so few people,” said Pang.

His family rents the food court space from ESR and in turn sublets individual stalls to operators for around S$4,000 a month.

“We're not asking for very high rent. It's really just to help cover the overall main rent,” he said.

“But even if we rent the stalls out cheaply, it's no use. Nobody wants to come in.”