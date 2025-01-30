Ranking popular bak kwa brands’ prices for Chinese New Year 2025, from lowest to highest

To help you stretch your dollar this CNY, 8days has compiled the ultimate price list of the most popular bak kwa brands, ranked from the cheapest to the priciest. For consistency, the prices stated below are for the classic sliced pork bak kwa that’s favoured by most Singaporeans.

FYI: We have left out a couple of famous brands such as Peng Guan and Chai Ho, as they are completely sold out for CNY.

And the lowest-priced bak kwa is (surprisingly)…

KIM PENG HIANG, S$58/KG

Founded in the 1930s, Kim Peng Hiang is a family-run biz known for its unusual pineapple bak kwa and the insane three-hour queues it draws during Chinese New Year. It does live up to the hype though; it emerged the tastiest brand from an anonymous taste test we did for our bak kwa ranking in 2019.