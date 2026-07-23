Bangkok banana cake shop Bake It Babe to open cafe at VivoCity
The cafe will open on Jul 31 and will feature a cosy dine-in area and cakes in fresh flavours like peanut butter and chocolate banana.
Fans of Bangkok's viral Bake It Babe can soon get their banana cake fix at VivoCity. The Thai bakery is opening its first standalone mall cafe in Singapore on Jul 31. Its first shop opened on Desker Road on Apr 1. There’s also a Jewel Changi Airport pop-up shop till Sep 4.
Unlike its other Singapore outlets which are purely for takeaway, the new VivoCity store offers seats with small tables for 16 people. It takes over the space previously occupied by Nike.
However, even though there are seats, customers can’t order cake by the slice at the cafe and will have to buy the banana cakes whole. There are also assorted Thai teas to sip on at this cafe.
BANANA CAKE AND THAI TEA FLAVOURS
Besides its signature Thai Banana Cake (S$19.80), the VivoCity outlet will also offer Peanut Butter Banana Cake (S$23.90) and Chocolate Banana Cake (S$26.90), which first launched as Jewel Changi Airport pop-up exclusives and quickly became the two most sought-after flavours.
The former features the same moist, fluffy banana cake slathered in a rich peanut butter spread topped with house-roasted peanuts. The latter stars the cake cloaked with a layer of dark chocolate ganache.
Each 20cm cake comes in a box of nine pre-sliced pieces.
New on the menu are seven beverages made with ingredients imported from Thailand, exclusive to the VivoCity outlet.
Available in 16oz and 20oz sizes, there are fruit teas and Thai tea creations, including the Siam Pomegranate Berries Black Tea (from S$3.80), infused with pomegranate and berry flavours, and the Thai Milk Tea with Cheese Mousse (from S$6.20), topped with a creamy cheese mousse.
The cakes are baked fresh daily using Cavendish bananas and contain no preservatives or artificial flavourings.
EX-TEACHER INSPIRED BY HOMEMADE BANANA CAKE AT STUDENT'S HOME
Bake It Babe was founded by couple Tarn and Oak in Bangkok in 2019, after Tarn, a former Thai language teacher, was determined to recreate a homemade banana cake she tried at a student's house. She spent months perfecting the recipe in her home kitchen before selling her bakes on Facebook. What started as a side hustle has since grown into a business that sells over 250,000 boxes of banana cake annually.
The brand currently operates two other outlets in Thailand.
The couple told 8days earlier this April that they hoped to open one or two more outlets here within the year. Back then, the bakery sold only one type of cake.
BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE "EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS"
"We never imagined our little bakery would be welcomed so warmly in Singapore, and we are deeply grateful to everyone who has supported us,” the couple shared. “Opening at VivoCity is a meaningful milestone, and we hope our cakes continue to be part of everyday moments shared with family and friends."
The duo told 8days that business at both their Desker Road shop and Jewel Changi Airport pop-up has “exceeded expectations”, with the freshly baked banana cakes, made in small batches daily, regularly selling out, especially on weekends and during peak periods. The couple declined to disclose whether the previous outlets have broken even.
While Tarn and Oak are keen to grow Bake It Babe's presence in Singapore, they say there are currently no confirmed plans for future outlets.
WALK-IN PURCHASES ALLOWED AT CAFE
Unlike the Desker Road outlet, which operates mainly on a pre-order basis, customers can either walk in to purchase cakes at the VivoCity store, subject to daily availability, or place a pre-order online for self-collection or islandwide delivery.
Bake It Babe opens on Jul 31 at #01-58 VivoCity, Singapore 098585.
The bakery's other outlets are at 105 Desker Rd, Singapore 209627 and Level 3, Jewel Changi Airport, Singapore 819666.
More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/