Bangkok banana cake shop Bake It Babe to open cafe at VivoCity

However, even though there are seats, customers can’t order cake by the slice at the cafe and will have to buy the banana cakes whole. There are also assorted Thai teas to sip on at this cafe.

BANANA CAKE AND THAI TEA FLAVOURS

Besides its signature Thai Banana Cake (S$19.80), the VivoCity outlet will also offer Peanut Butter Banana Cake (S$23.90) and Chocolate Banana Cake (S$26.90), which first launched as Jewel Changi Airport pop-up exclusives and quickly became the two most sought-after flavours.

The former features the same moist, fluffy banana cake slathered in a rich peanut butter spread topped with house-roasted peanuts. The latter stars the cake cloaked with a layer of dark chocolate ganache.

Each 20cm cake comes in a box of nine pre-sliced pieces.