Neighbourhood bakery Brera opens first cafe – enjoy new calamansi cruffin, hae bee hiam baguette and more

As a fan of Bakery Brera’s famous croissants and cruffins, we’ve always found it a pity that customers are unable to savour its fresh bakes in a more comfortable setting. Located at an HDB block next to Empress Market, the artisanal bakery is a no-frills takeaway joint, with only a couple of benches in front of the shop for those who want to sit down for a quick bite.

Hence, we were excited to hear that the seven-year-old bakery has finally opened a cafe – with an expanded menu, ample seating and, whew, air-conditioning.

Cafe Brera is part of a collaboration with the National Museum of Singapore, where the 25-seater is housed. More specifically, the cafe sits within the museum’s dedicated social space for seniors known as Reunion.