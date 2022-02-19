Baking tips: Why you should use chocolate chips instead of bar chocolate for cakes and cookies

It took two months for Claudia Martinez, executive pastry chef at Miller Union in Atlanta, to perfect her salted chocolate-chip cookie recipe. For the morsels, she ended up using a high-end chocolate — Lactee Barry Equilibre from French chocolate company Cacao Barry — and was happy with her results.

But when she tried some cookies that her regulars had made for her as gifts, she thought they tasted “way better” than her own.

They were baked with Toll House chocolate chips.

“As pastry chefs, we’re always trying to use the fanciest chocolates,” said Martinez, 29. “Sometimes, people just want that flavour they can recognise.” Including her. Toll House morsels were in her mother’s cookies and in treats made by her childhood babysitter long before she attended culinary school.

Nostalgia is only one reason to love chocolate chips. Aside from their obvious convenience — no messy chopping — they hold their shape better in the oven when stirred into doughs and batters, and deliver more flavour in baked goods than some expensive bar chocolates. And it’s all because they’re relatively low in cocoa butter and high in cacao solids.