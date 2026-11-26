Renowned food centre Balestier Market, located at 411 Balestier Road, will undergo a revamp that will bring "accessible, diverse F&B and retail offerings, including a modern take on the traditional wet market through a grocer space" to the culinary landmark that is over 100 years old.

In 2025, it was reported that Balestier Market would close in April that year. However, it was later announced that the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) had granted a two-year tenancy extension.

On Tuesday (Nov 24), the SLA revealed that it has awarded the tender for the state property to Hua Hng Trading Co Pte Ltd.

In its announcement, SLA said that the new space will feature a central dining hall, self-service beverage stations, and an outdoor refreshment area.

"Beyond dining and shopping, regular events celebrating the precinct’s history and identity are also planned, creating more opportunities for residents within the precinct and visitors to come together," wrote SLA.