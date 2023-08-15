Lawyer falls in love with diving guide in Bali, opens Balinese food stall with him in Singapore

INVESTED S$40,000 INTO HAWKER STALL

The couple registered their marriage in January 2023. Suka relocated to Singapore to join Juliana and her eight-year-old daughter from a previous marriage. They invested S$40,000 to start The Warung (meaning a small, traditional eatery in Bali), with a dream of introducing Singaporeans to authentic Balinese food.

Juliana, who works flexible hours as an international corporate lawyer, comes by the stall regularly to help him out. Compared to being a diving guide in Bali, Suka says being a hawker is equally tough. “When I worked in a diving centre, it also required long hours and hard work. Sometimes, I work all month without rest. As a hawker, I work hard but this is my own business,” said Suka.

Juliana, a Singapore PR, grew up helping her late mum at her nasi campur stall in Jakarta and had always planned to open a stall in Singapore with her mum, who unfortunately passed away just weeks before relocating. So, it was fortuitous that she met Suka who fulfilled what she couldn’t do with her mum. They set up their stall at Lau Pa Sat because they frequently eat there and it’s within walking distance from their condo.