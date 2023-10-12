Comforting handmade noodle soup in Whampoa with a special veggie ingredient – plus 3 chilli paste options

She ordered us her usual – Number 1 on the signboard – meatballs and prawns in soup (S$5, S$6 or S$7) with a choice of noodles – ban mian (straight-cut and flat), mee hoon kueh (hand torn pieces) or you mian (thin and circular). The latter is always Alice’s pick for its chewy snap and the way it handles when pulled from the soup.

Stall owner Mr Ng told me that those three noodle varieties are made fresh daily in one location before being distributed to his three stalls. Besides the original in Whampoa, he has branches at Fernvale Food Centre and Senja Hawker Centre. For variety, he also sells bee hoon, Hong Kong mee, instant noodles and bean flour noodles (tau chiam). All can be served with a smorgasbord of ingredients, including fish slices, baby abalone and pig kidneys.

Despite having lived in the area since 1997, Alice only recently discovered the stall. “I’ve been living in this community for almost 30 years, but I never noticed this because it's not to my palate. I always thought of it as ‘sick man food’,” she said. And in a way, she was not wrong.

Brought home by her husband when she was recovering from COVID-19, the soupy noodles were the perfect convalescent meal. “It was a mind-blowing experience. After that, we always go back. My mother-in-law and I have to have it at least once every two weeks.” she said.