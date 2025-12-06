How this OG cocktail bar in Haji Lane survived for 15 years with no menu and no marketing

With 50 Best being one of the biggest awards in the bar industry, Koh says he isn’t chasing accolades. “Of course, 50 Best is something everyone would like. But if you really chase that, you start doing more marketing, more lobbying, playing the game. At the end of the day, 50 Best doesn’t pay the bills. The customers do. My benchmark is when someone tells me, ‘We’ve visited all these other bars and this is the best cocktail we’ve had.’”



Still, the industry has recognised his own work. Koh was nominated for the Bar Manager of the Year award at the World Gourmet Summit in 2019.

Being small has strengthened the internal culture too. “We’ve always had this very laid-back, casual vibe to us. We have more ownership,” Koh said. “That trickles down to how we serve: more personal and intimate. They see the way we handle hospitality. The hospitality, I would say, is the core of our long term.”