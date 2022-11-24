In praise of beef tongue: It's versatile and delicious, so why don't more people eat it?

When you think about all the things we do eat – chicken feet and century egg are among the most reviled by non-Asian cultures – I wonder why we haven’t fully embraced tongue.

We eat all kinds of offal in our local dishes: Pork intestines and skin in kway chap; paru or beef lung in nasi padang; babat or tripe satay; chicken liver and gizzard with chicken rice; a mix of goat or mutton innards in sup kambing; pork heart and liver in Eurasian feng; and so on.

I can only conclude that it’s the “ick” factor of what the word “tongue” conjures: The sense that eating it is somehow akin to making out with a dead cow. Never mind that we’re happy to chow down on pork intestines that up until very recently, contained piggy poop.

In the last few decades, tongue dishes became somewhat antiquated, so it’s easy to forget that many cultures all over the world enjoy them. Recall, for instance, how in Enid Blyton books, the Famous Five were always eating tongue sandwiches at their picnics with their lashings of hard boiled eggs, ginger beer and macaroons?

They weren’t the only ones. Jewish delis in the USA might serve tongue pastrami sandwiches; old-timey French, Italians, Portugese and Albanians like their tongue dishes cold, braised or sauced; Mexicans have tongue tacos; Filipinos enjoy it in a stew made with tomatoes and vinegar or canned cream of mushroom soup – we could be here all day.