You can now savour Ben Fatto 95’s authentic handmade pasta at this new Joo Chiat restaurant

When we visited, Lee was in the glass-fronted pasta kitchen forming tiny parcels of tortellini, while passersby on the street stopped to gawk and take pictures. He won’t always be there, though; he told us he plans to split his time between the restaurant and his home dining business. At Forma, he is helped by Denise Tsi, previously of Bar Cicheti, who spent a year apprenticing with Lee.

He’d been approached by others to open restaurants before, he divulged to us, but it was the Cicheti folks who understood that he had no desire to be a head chef and run a restaurant – he just wanted to make pasta.

And so, Forma has executive chef Dylan Cheong, who previously worked at Osteria Mozza and Gattopardo; he takes care of everything else, including the sauces for the pastas, which are derived from Lee’s suggested recipes and reflect regional specialties.