Ben Yeo opens fish soup stall at 'very happening' Orchard Towers

Mediacorp actor-host Ben Yeo is back with another F&B venture, this time, in the heart of Orchard Road.

Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup opened on Jul 27 at the newly renovated basement food court in Orchard Towers. It currently has two other outlets.

The stall specialises in Cantonese-style fish soup, which features a cloudy broth made by boiling pork broth and fish bones for hours.