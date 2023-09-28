Actor Ben Yeo opens Kuala Lumpur-style fish soup stall in Toa Payoh, also sells charcoal you tiao

The fish soup isn’t exactly new. Ben and his partners have been selling the dish as part of their lunch menu at their zi char stall since May. They differentiated themselves from competitors by offering “Kuala Lumpur-style” fish soup.

Unlike Teochew-style fish soup which boasts a light, clear soup, the KL version leans towards Cantonese-style (a similar version is also sold in Singapore), which is rich and milky.

It is made using the same base stock as the broth for their fish head steamboat which is achieved by brewing fish, chicken and pork bones for five hours till cloudy. According to Ben’s partner Ah Di, who used to work as a cook in a fish head bee hoon restaurant in Malaysia, other essentials include preserved vegetable strips, tomatoes and thin bee hoon.

They decided to set up a stall specialising in fish soup after the dish was well received.

“We started selling fish soup at Kallang to test waters and get feedback. Now that we know customers like our fish soup, we want to branch out and open stalls in other areas,” shared Ben.

He added: “A lot of customers also told us that they want to try our fish soup but are unable to make the trip to Kallang during lunch as it is a bit out of the way. Now that it is available in a more centralised location, more people will be able to try it. We hope to open many more outlets around Singapore.”

They are also looking to expand their zi char concept but finding a suitable location and manpower has not been easy. “You need a big space with good rental and around 20 staff to run it,” said Ben.