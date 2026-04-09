Actor-host Ben Yeo opens Thai eatery in Jurong HDB void deck
The host and entrepreneur has faced scrutiny over the number of eateries he has opened and closed over the years. 8days.sg visits his new Thai joint, Benkok13.
He’s built his F&B name on local fare, from zi char to fish soup and even kopitiams, but Mediacorp actor-host Ben Yeo, 47, is now taking a detour into Thai cuisine.
His newest concept, Benkok13 (pun very much intended), is a no-frills standalone Thai eatery at the void deck of an HDB block in Taman Jurong. The joint, which opened on Apr 1, serves up popular Thai street foods such as tom yum soup, pad thai and basil pork rice. There is also a small selection of local breakfast items like kaya toast, soft-boiled eggs, and French toast, plus kopi and teh.
The “13” refers to its tightly curated menu of 13 mains, based on what his Thai business partner, who has years of experience running Thai eateries here, identified as Singaporeans’ favourites.
While the concept may seem like a departure from his usual fare, Yeo says Thai food wasn’t the original plan.
When he and his partners found this space, they initially toyed with the idea of serving local fare, including fish soup, a concept Yeo is well known for, but quickly ruled it out.
“We already opened a few stalls in the past year, so it’s enough for now,” he said. “And this is a neighbourhood space, so we wanted something more friendly for everybody [rather than a single-dish offering].”
Thai food eventually emerged as the best fit – familiar, widely liked, and versatile enough for different diners.
The team partnered with a friend who has been running Thai F&B brand Hom Aroy Thai Food in Singapore for over a decade, with outlets at Coronation Shopping Plaza and Toa Payoh. The kitchen is helmed by two Thai chefs.
According to Yeo's partner, these 13 dishes make up about 80 per cent of orders at her eateries. Prices are from S$7.80 for fried mama noodles to S$15 for crab meat fried rice.
“Less is more,” said Yeo. “When the menu is too big, customers feel overwhelmed. And for us, we don’t want to waste food.”
The approach also reflects lessons from his earlier businesses, where larger menus often led to excess and inefficiencies.
Still, the menu isn’t fixed.
Finding Benkok13, however, is part of the experience.
Tucked within the void deck and not immediately visible from the car park or lift landing, the eatery, despite having two entrances, is easy to miss. It doesn’t help that the unit sits around a corner, requiring a few turns before it comes into view.
Yeo himself admits the location isn’t the most obvious. “When I first came, I also couldn’t find the unit,” he said with a laugh.
Still, that’s part of the charm, describing Benkok13 as a “hidden gem”.
“It’s a risk for sure,” Yeo acknowledged. “But our main aim is to serve the residents here. Those who come from afar, it’s a bonus.”
The void deck setting also holds personal meaning for Yeo.
Growing up in an HDB flat, he remembers spending time around the neighbourhood mama shop, a familiar hangout for residents, and he had long wanted to open one.
So when he found this void deck unit, he was immediately drawn to it. The partners spent about S$80,000 to set up the space.
The 60-seat air-conditioned eatery is kept simple, with kopitiam-style chairs and walls decorated with photos and paintings of Thai scenes.
With views of the surrounding greenery and playground, it has an easy, laid-back feel.
“Students can come and study here, HDB tai tais and elderly can sit and chat,” said Yeo.
That also explains the local touches on the menu, from kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs to drinks like barley, bandung, and kopi and teh priced at just 90 cents – intentionally kept affordable for residents.
“It’s one of the cheapest in Singapore. A coffee or tea will set you back S$1.30 at a hawker centre,” he said.
As a public figure and F&B business owner, Yeo is no stranger to scrutiny, especially when it comes to the number of outlets he has opened and closed over the years.
Online, naysayers have been quick to question how long his latest venture will last.
His response? He shrugs it off.
“I don’t really care. They are not doing business, they won’t understand,” he said.
For Yeo, it comes down to practicality. “You cannot be emotional. It’s about whether you can make money or not.”
In the past year, he has opened and shut several of his Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup stalls, sometimes within months, but he sees it as part of the process.
“You never know until you try,” he said. “You need time to build the business and awareness. We give ourselves about six months. If it doesn’t work, don’t waste time – cut losses.”
He currently has three sliced fish soup stalls, including in Orchard Towers and Waterloo Street, down from six half a year ago. He also runs three Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant outlets and last month opened Chinatown Curry Fish Head stall, also at Waterloo Street.
He believes constantly refreshing concepts is necessary in today’s fast-moving F&B landscape.
“Consumers are spoilt for choice,” he said. “They won’t keep coming back to the same thing every day, this is why besides growing existing concepts, we also try new ones.”
BASIL PORK RICE (S$7.80)
Yeo's go-to Thai dish, this comforting plate hits all the right notes. Perfumed by Thai basil, the minced pork is richly savoury and aromatic, with a gentle kick from chilli padi and crunch from the chopped long beans. Paired with rice and a runny sunny-side-up egg, it’s simple and satisfying. Also available with chicken.
SEAFOOD PAD THAI (S$9.80)
The first thing that hits us is the smoky wok hei, which gives the noodles a nice depth of flavour. It comes with the usual fixings of squid, tau kwa cubes, bean sprouts and two medium prawns, while the flavours lean towards a more rounded profile rather than a punchy, tangy one. Not the most robust rendition, but a crowd-friendly plate that’s tailored to local tastes. Also available with pork or chicken at S$7.80.
CRAB MEAT FRIED RICE (S$15)
Think of this as a more indulgent take on Danlao’s popular scrambled egg rice. Fragrant fried rice is draped with a blanket of slightly runny scrambled eggs and chunks of canned crab meat. We like the subtle pops of flavour from the fish sauce and juicy crab meat. Shiok.
TOM YUM SOUP (MILK) (S$8.80)
To our disappointment, there is no clear tom yum soup on the menu, only the Tom Yum Soup (Milk) (S$8.80) version. The rich soup strikes a good balance of spicy, tangy and savoury flavours, with a slight sweetness from the evaporated milk. It comes loaded with ingredients like three medium prawns, fresh squid, fish slices, shimeji mushrooms, and tomatoes.
DEEP FRIED MID WINGS (S$9.80 FOR SIX PIECES)
Then, the Deep Fried Mid Wings (S$9.80 for six pieces) are seasoned for at least three hours in a simple marinade consisting of fish sauce, white pepper and sugar. It has a crisp crackly skin and juicy meat within. It has a distinctly homestyle flavour that tastes like something your grandmother would make.
Tucked away in an ulu Taman Jurong void deck, Benkok13 isn’t the easiest place to find, but if you are looking for fuss-free Thai grub at wallet-friendly prices, it hits the mark. With the exception of the crab meat fried rice, all mains are under S$10. The flavours are kept approachable, the setting casual, and the vibe very much geared towards the neighbourhood crowd. It's worth checking out if you’re in the area.
Benkok13 is at #01-42, Blk 165A Yung Kuang Rd, Singapore 611165. Open daily 6am to 10pm. More info on Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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