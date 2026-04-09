Actor-host Ben Yeo opens Thai eatery in Jurong HDB void deck

“Students can come and study here, HDB tai tais and elderly can sit and chat,” said Yeo.

That also explains the local touches on the menu, from kaya toast and soft-boiled eggs to drinks like barley, bandung, and kopi and teh priced at just 90 cents – intentionally kept affordable for residents.

“It’s one of the cheapest in Singapore. A coffee or tea will set you back S$1.30 at a hawker centre,” he said.

As a public figure and F&B business owner, Yeo is no stranger to scrutiny, especially when it comes to the number of outlets he has opened and closed over the years.

Online, naysayers have been quick to question how long his latest venture will last.

His response? He shrugs it off.

“I don’t really care. They are not doing business, they won’t understand,” he said.

For Yeo, it comes down to practicality. “You cannot be emotional. It’s about whether you can make money or not.”

In the past year, he has opened and shut several of his Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup stalls, sometimes within months, but he sees it as part of the process.

“You never know until you try,” he said. “You need time to build the business and awareness. We give ourselves about six months. If it doesn’t work, don’t waste time – cut losses.”

He currently has three sliced fish soup stalls, including in Orchard Towers and Waterloo Street, down from six half a year ago. He also runs three Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant outlets and last month opened Chinatown Curry Fish Head stall, also at Waterloo Street.

He believes constantly refreshing concepts is necessary in today’s fast-moving F&B landscape.

“Consumers are spoilt for choice,” he said. “They won’t keep coming back to the same thing every day, this is why besides growing existing concepts, we also try new ones.”

BASIL PORK RICE (S$7.80)