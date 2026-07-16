Ben Yeo shuts all 6 sliced fish soup stalls after 5-figure loss, opens affordable zi char spot in Yishun

After rapidly expanding his Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup business, opening six outlets in under a year, Mediacorp actor-host and F&B entrepreneur Ben Yeo has now shut all of them after the venture incurred a loss.

Speaking to 8days.sg, the 47-year-old said the business “failed to meet expectations”, prompting him to pull the plug and rethink his F&B strategy.

He also co-owns zi char brand Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, which has three outlets, Thai eatery Benkok13 and operates two coffeeshops.

"IF IT'S NOT SUCCESSFUL, JUST CUT LOSSES"

Yeo first ventured into the fish soup business in September 2023 when he launched Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup, a spinoff of his Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant, with a stall in a Toa Payoh coffeeshop.

Although the outlet relocated after shutting nine months later, the concept proved popular enough for him to embark on an aggressive expansion plan in 2025, opening six fish soup stalls in quick succession at locations including Orchard Towers, Clementi, and Ang Mo Kio.