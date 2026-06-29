Iconic Hokkien restaurant Beng Hiang reopens at Shangri-La Singapore months after closing Jurong flagship

One of Singapore's oldest Hokkien restaurants has been resurrected. And in the most unexpected of venues.

Beng Hiang, the 48-year-old heritage restaurant known for old-school favourites like Hokkien mee, kong bak bao and fish maw soup, has reopened at Shangri-La Singapore as part of a new culinary residency.

The residency, which is not intended to be permanent, has transformed the Garden Terrace, an indoor-outdoor event space at Shangri-La Singapore, into the restaurant's new home, with seating for about 80 guests.

Founded in 1978, the Hokkien restaurant first opened on Murray Street before relocating to Amoy Street in the 1980s, where it spent the bulk of its history and became a popular gathering spot for family meals and celebrations. It later moved to Jurong East in 2015, where it continued serving generations of diners before closing late last year.