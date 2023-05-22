English chain Ben’s Cookies returning to Singapore in June at the same spot as previous shop

Her business gained popularity for its supersized cookies in red tins, loaded with chocolate chunks instead of the usual chips. Its charming logo is an illustration of Rubinstein’s son Ben by iconic Roald Dahl collaborator Quentin Blake.

Seven years after opening here, Ben’s Cookies unexpectedly called it a day. The Yishun outlet closed in July 2021, followed shortly by the Wisma Atria shop in October.

Before closing, the Orchard Road outlet held a farewell sale offering “7 for $7” cookies (usually priced at S$2.95 each). It ended up closing four days earlier than what was originally announced, after long lines of customers snapped up all the cookies available. The store unit was later taken over by sushi chain Sushiro’s takeaway concept.