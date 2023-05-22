English chain Ben’s Cookies returning to Singapore in June at the same spot as previous shop
The new shop will be at Wisma Atria.
The Ip Man film franchise is getting a new instalment, despite Donnie Yen’s titular character dying in Ip Man 4: The Finale. And here is another plot twist for 2023: Ben’s Cookies, the English chain that inexplicably closed its two Singapore outlets in 2021, is also making a local comeback.
OPENED FIRST SINGAPORE OUTLET IN 2014
Cookie fans may remember that the brand first opened here in 2014 as a franchised takeaway kiosk at Wisma Atria. It later expanded with another branch at Yishun’s Northpoint City.
Originally hailing from London, Ben’s Cookies was founded in 1984 by British cookbook author Helge Rubinstein, who also penned a dessert tome called The Chocolate Book.
Her business gained popularity for its supersized cookies in red tins, loaded with chocolate chunks instead of the usual chips. Its charming logo is an illustration of Rubinstein’s son Ben by iconic Roald Dahl collaborator Quentin Blake.
Seven years after opening here, Ben’s Cookies unexpectedly called it a day. The Yishun outlet closed in July 2021, followed shortly by the Wisma Atria shop in October.
Before closing, the Orchard Road outlet held a farewell sale offering “7 for $7” cookies (usually priced at S$2.95 each). It ended up closing four days earlier than what was originally announced, after long lines of customers snapped up all the cookies available. The store unit was later taken over by sushi chain Sushiro’s takeaway concept.
IT IS MAKING A COMEBACK
But Ben’s Cookies is returning to Singapore, 8days.sg can confirm. We spotted hoarding set up at its old Wisma Atria spot announcing an opening date in June 2023.
8days.sg has reached out to Ben’s Cookies for more information, and will update this space when we get a response.
Ben’s Cookies is slated to open June 2023 at #B1-50 Wisma Atria, 435 Orchard Road, Singapore 238877.
This story was originally published in 8Days.