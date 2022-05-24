It’s rice dumpling season again – here’s a list of where to get the best in Singapore

False allegations, treason, suicide and the hunt for a corpse in dark waters. Despite its rather gory origins, the Dragon Boat Festival endures, complete with delicious iterations of new and novel rice dumplings from eateries all over the island.

For the uninitiated, the history of the dragon boat festival can be summed up thus: A banished statesman, Qu Yuen, decides to die an honourable death by drowning himself in the river. His distraught subjects followed after him, throwing rice into the water to either distract fish who would otherwise sup on his corpse or to symbolise an offering to his spirit.

Hence the triangular parcels of rice wrapped in leaves that we now know variously as bak zhang (Hokkien), kueh zhang (Peranakan), zong zi (Mandarin) or zhong (Cantonese).