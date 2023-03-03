12 best bars in Clarke Quay for a fun night out: From soju buffets to retro arcades

The night is always young in Clarke Quay – the poster child of Singapore’s bar scene. It’s predictable, we know, but cliches are cliches for good reason.

It’s not just about the atmosphere, though the historic river and heritage shophouses are a welcome change of scenery after work; or that its central location means you can make nearly every happy hour on the list.

It’s how different every watering hole is; some transport you to capital cities across the world and others to your childhood or university days. We’ve rounded up the 12 best bars in Clarke Quay, from post-pandemic openings to OGs in the hood, to make an adventure out of your next drinking sesh.

1. REVIVAL BAR

Revival Bar claims to be a “world-class programme doing their best to masquerade as a humble neighbourhood bar”. I don’t know about you, but the watering holes in my area do not have interiors this plush nor a menu this sophisticated.