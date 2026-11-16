6 Singapore cafes make The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list, Apartment Coffee takes top spot

Singapore’s Apartment Coffee was named No 1 in a list of The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026.

The new awards list, unveiled at the World Coffee Forum in Seoul on Nov 12, is created by the team behind The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, which has ranked Apartment Coffee sixth in the world for the last two years.

Founded by award-winning barista Yeo Qing He in 2018, Apartment Coffee on Selegie Road has built a reputation for its carefully sourced and roasted single-origin coffees, particularly pour-overs that bring out the flavour profiles of beans from around the world.