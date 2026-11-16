6 Singapore cafes make The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026 list, Apartment Coffee takes top spot
Already ranked sixth in the world for two consecutive years, Apartment Coffee has now claimed the top spot in the Asia-Pacific, ahead of acclaimed cafes in Australia, Japan and Malaysia.
Singapore’s Apartment Coffee was named No 1 in a list of The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops 2026.
The new awards list, unveiled at the World Coffee Forum in Seoul on Nov 12, is created by the team behind The World’s 100 Best Coffee Shops, which has ranked Apartment Coffee sixth in the world for the last two years.
Founded by award-winning barista Yeo Qing He in 2018, Apartment Coffee on Selegie Road has built a reputation for its carefully sourced and roasted single-origin coffees, particularly pour-overs that bring out the flavour profiles of beans from around the world.
Five other Singapore cafes also made the list of The Asia-Pacific’s 100 Best Coffee Shops.
Alchemist came in at No 36, while Homeground Coffee Roasters took the 38th spot, The Community Coffee weighed in at No 50, Cata Coffee was No 55 and The Populus came in at No 90.
The second, third and fourth places went to Only Coffee Project Crows Nest in Sydney, Australia; Ult Coffee in Osaka, Japan; and Story of Ono in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, respectively.
Other countries represented on the list include Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, India and South Korea.
According to the World Coffee Forum, evaluation criteria for the list include the quality of the coffee, the barista’s expertise, sustainability practices, ambience and atmosphere, and customer service.
Results are determined through a voting system combining expert panel votes (70 per cent) and public voting (30 per cent).