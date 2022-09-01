Kacang pool: Wholesome and hearty breakfast bean stew at Geylang Serai Food Centre

The massive pot, which could easily yield 300 plates of the dish, simmer aromatically all day on a low flame under his watchful eyes. He adjusts the consistency when needed, keeping a smaller, separate pot on the side for heating portions of kacang pool to order.

However you like your kacang pool – chunkier or smoother – Nordin is happy to oblige. “It depends on the customer. They can ask for the texture they prefer. I don’t use a blender. As I stir, I mash the beans,” he explained.

Even with the fried egg topper, he was willing to go the extra mile for diners, “Some people like sunny-side-up, fully cooked, no yolk, just the white, some want egg fried with chilli and onions. I say can!”

I wanted to say the same to Nordin’s recommendation – the most popular double sunny-side-up egg set (S$4) complete with piping-hot plate of pool and toasted French loaf – but it was going to be a long day of eating, so I went for the regular single fried egg set (S$3.50, extra 50 cents for takeaway).

For someone not too fond of legumes or pulses (it’s a texture thing), my first try of kacang pool was a surprising success. Buoyed by their spicy bath, the tender bean mash was delicious when devoured with thick slices of bread, fresh out of the toaster oven. The spongy interior of the miniature baguette soaked up lots of bean-enriched sauce, while the crust provided a much-needed crispy contrast to the softness of everything else.

Nordin gets their baguettes handmade and delivered fresh every morning by a traditional bakery. “At 3 or 4 am, they come to my shop and just put (the bread) inside. They have a key,” he said, a testament to the trust his family has built up with their long-time suppliers. “Newer types of bread are made by machine, so the texture is very different. I find them too thin and empty inside,” he shared.

Quite unlike his kacang pool, which was thick and chock-full of ingredients – each one adding depth and boatloads of flavour. The beans went from bland to bold with the herbs and spices; the bread added springy-crisp texture; the garnish of green chillies and red onions provided fresh crunch and a tingle of heat; and then there was the egg fried in ghee (clarified butter).

“Kacang pool in itself is very healthy, no oil added,” Nordin was quick to point out.

Indeed, beans are very nutritious and an excellent source of protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. But you’d be missing out on something special if you skip the fried egg indulgence. Flipped direct from frying pan to plate of pool, the ghee-glistened egg was hot and jiggly – the white just set and the yolk still runny. The nutty, buttery flavour of ghee melded silkily with the velvety yolk, adding a luxurious touch to the otherwise rustic dish.

A generous squeeze of lime was the gamer changer. The fruity acidity made all the flavours pop, enhancing layers of earthiness and spice, zinging through the richness of egg and ghee. If your taste buds can take a further deluge, help yourself to the extra salt, pepper and ground coriander powder provided. Little pinches of everything added dimension – salt to season, pepper for kick and coriander for fragrant warmth.

The kacang pool was a hearty and wholesome dish designed for maximum impact – it filled me up with everything I needed to start my day and was a cutlery-optional pleasure to eat.