6 Japanese chefs in Singapore reveal their favourite restaurants in Japan

There’s never a time of year when Japan doesn’t beckon. And if you’re planning a trip to the land of sushi, sukiyaki and soba, you’ll definitely have its smorgasbord of delicious eats on your mind.

It’s difficult to have a bad meal in Japan – come on, you can even get a gourmet meal at 7-Eleven – but have you wondered what those who live and breathe food love to eat most?

We asked six Japanese chefs in Singapore to tell us about their number-one must-try food in Japan. And, boy, are we hungry now.

CHEF AKANE ENO OF ICHIGO ICHIE RECOMMENDS: OYAKI