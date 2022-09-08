Slurp up this restaurant-quality ban mian at Telok Blangah Food Centre where everything’s made from scratch

For Yeo, after spending 26 years as a chef in Hong Kong, at The St Regis Singapore and, most recently, The Westin Singapore, he longed to do “something very Singapore-style”.

To him, that meant sharing his personal memories of a mealtime staple from his Hokkien household – his mother’s homecooked ban mian (handmade, straight-cut, flat egg noodles). “I started this stall because I wanted to bring back the memory of my mum. When I was a kid, I used to observe how she made the noodles,” he said, explaining why he decided to leave the hotel industry.

Meanwhile, Na was honing her skills as a noodle and dumpling making teacher in her hometown of Shenyang in the northeast of China. After moving to Singapore and stints as a la mian (hand-pulled noodles) chef at local hotels, including Amara Singapore and The Marriott, she spent more than six years as head chef of the now defunct Italian restaurant Modesto’s. She and Yeo met as fellow chefs at The Westin Singapore and discovered a shared desire to strike out on their own, so they took the opportunity to work on something that best showcased their culinary strengths.

As the namesake of their stall, Na brings a unique East-meets-West expertise to their signature dumplings and noodles. Coupled with Yeo’s mastery of Chinese cuisine and his specialty in sauces and soups, theirs was a hawker business destined to happen. Since opening, Yanan Ban Mian Noodle has grown a following of foodies who recognise something special when they taste it.