Mala and calamansi bonbons from Mr Bucket’s chocolate shop at an HDB block in Sin Ming

There, I also discovered that the brand’s exquisite chocolates originate from regional producers including Malaysia, Vietnam, India and the Philippines. Mr Bucket is all about championing Asian growers because even though European chocolates have a reputation for being the best in the world, its source fruit, the cacao, grows best in tropical climes.

“It’s the whole belt 20 degrees north and south of the equator. Popular places include Ivory Coast, Ghana, Central and South America, so why not Asia?” said 35-year-old founder and CEO Jerome Penafort.

One might say he’s the eponymous Mr Bucket of the brand, named in whimsical reference to Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

“Charlie’s surname is Bucket and at the end of the story, Willy Wonka gives him the factory. So this is our interpretation of how the story continues with Charlie grown up and now he’s creating a modern chocolate factory,” explained Penafort, who is following through with big plans for Mr Bucket.

The making of this “modern chocolate factory” began when, at a career crossroads, he left the world of real estate and finance and wandered into the world of Willy Wonka. Five years ago, he decided to join the Singapore-owned, Malaysia-based chocolate manufacturing business his father had invested in.

“I knew nothing about chocolate and had to learn everything from scratch. I was involved a little in the operations, mostly business development. But I spent quite a bit of time at the factory in Malaysia understanding how things work. Then I started making my own chocolate at home,” said Penfort.