Nasi lemak with fried chicken 'berempah' in HDB kopitiam

In this new Makan Kakis series, drivers show us where some of the best eats across the island are. But instead of them driving me, I turn the tables and drive them so they can play food guide to my chauffeur.

This week, I picked up my Makan Kaki, private hire driver Michelle Lee.

Even before driving to pick her up, I already felt a certain kinship with Michelle, our first female Makan Kaki of this series. Meeting my long-time listener was going to be a delicious experience, if the many makan recommendations she has shared over the years were anything to go by.

Michelle’s all-time favourite food is hae mee (prawn noodles) or fried hokkien mee, but she’s always keen to stop and try something new. “I don’t eat at a specific time. It depends on where my passengers take me. I eat anything and everything,” she said.