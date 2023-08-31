Charcoal-grilled satay and BBQ chicken wings by the beach at East Coast Park

Next, we moved on to mutton satay – the favourite of both father and son. “Because they make it the sweetest of all. Traditionally mutton will always have a smell, so to trick your senses they use a sweeter marinade,” Naz explained.

With lots of charred crispy edges to chew on, the satay was sweet, which balanced the intense flavour of the mutton. I mentioned that peanut sauce would also be a good way to counter any gaminess.

But Naz informed me: “You know there’s a way to eat satay. The first three sticks you’re supposed to eat on their own to savour the pure flavour first.”

So I hurried to sample the array of other sticks – chicken, beef, hati (liver) and babat (tripe). Of these, the glossy, generous chunks of chicken meat stood out for how tender and fresh they were.

My favourite babat delivered on taste and texture – four springy little pieces on a stick that gave off good beefy flavour, without any offal pungency.

The hati was good too, with a firm, crunchy bite and the distinct mineral twang of innards. I didn’t mind that at all, but thought it was a good time to finally sample the peanut sauce, which was not too sweet, aromatic and nutty, with a hint of chilli heat.

“The consistency is just nice, so it's easy to stick on the meat and easy on your mouth,” said Naz, who also asked if I knew why raw cucumber and onions are served with satay. I decided to let him enlighten me.

“It’s to neutralise and balance before the next thing,” Naz replied sagely. Just what we needed between bites of spiced, fatty meats – a palate cleanser.

If Naz appears very much in the know, it’s because he loves to cook when he has time off. His signature dish is (no surprise here) his youngest’s favourite fried rice. “With egg, hotdog and prawn,” Riduan piped in enthusiastically.