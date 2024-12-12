11 underrated fried chicken spots in Singapore: Korean, Southern, wings and more

Beyond the ever-reliable flock of fast food options such as KFC and OG homegrown faves such as Arnold’s, plenty of others have quietly flown under the radar. From kopitiam stalls to upscale restaurants, serving everything from uniquely Singaporean flavorus to Korean and American classics, here’s our roundup of 11 fried chicken spots in Singapore worth trying. Who knows? You might even stumble upon a long-lost favourite in the mix.

KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN

1. BHC

BHC, a legendary Korean fried chicken chain with nearly 2,000 outlets in South Korea, landed in Singapore last year to great fanfare. Its Marina Square debut, the brand’s fourth international outpost, already boasts over 1,700 reviews, with new outlets now open at Orchard and Kinex.