11 underrated fried chicken spots in Singapore: Korean, Southern, wings and more
TikTok videos of Malaysians crossing the Causeway for Wingstop have gone viral, but here’s what they (or you) might be missing.
Great fried chicken knows no borders – just ask the Malaysians coming to Singapore for Wingstop, a Texas-born brand.
But if we’re being real, there’s more to Singapore’s fried chicken scene than this.
Beyond the ever-reliable flock of fast food options such as KFC and OG homegrown faves such as Arnold’s, plenty of others have quietly flown under the radar. From kopitiam stalls to upscale restaurants, serving everything from uniquely Singaporean flavorus to Korean and American classics, here’s our roundup of 11 fried chicken spots in Singapore worth trying. Who knows? You might even stumble upon a long-lost favourite in the mix.
KOREAN FRIED CHICKEN
1. BHC
BHC, a legendary Korean fried chicken chain with nearly 2,000 outlets in South Korea, landed in Singapore last year to great fanfare. Its Marina Square debut, the brand’s fourth international outpost, already boasts over 1,700 reviews, with new outlets now open at Orchard and Kinex.
Known for its signature double-frying technique, BHC ensures a satisfying crunch in every bite.
And while Korean fried chicken is often drenched in sauce, BHC wins over the purists with standout picks like Retro, a classic fried chicken served with Sweet & Sour Dip, and Bburinkle, generously coated with cheese, onion and garlic seasoning.
BHC is located at Taste Orchard, Kinex and Marina Square.
2. Oven & Fried Chicken
Oven & Fried Chicken (OFC) brings together two of Korea’s most popular chicken brands – Okkudak and SsalDak – under one roof. Since its debut in October 2014 at Telok Ayer, followed by outlets at Bukit Timah and Tanjong Pagar, OFC has been winning hearts with its unique approach to fried chicken.
With both bone-in and boneless options, the fried chicken range at OFC uses rice flour instead of wheat for a lighter, crispier crunch, while the Crunch range is baked in the oven rather than deep-fried. The latter comes with a 30-minute wait, but it’s a small price to pay to feel a bit more virtuous about indulging. Or, as the Gen-Zs wisely put it: “Delulu is the solulu.”
Oven & Friend Chicken is located at Telok Ayer, Bukit Timah, Tanjong Katong and Normanton Park.
3. Waker Chicken
Launched by two native Koreans and a local partner, Waker Chicken is bringing halal-certified Korean fried chicken to Singapore’s heartlands. Their kopitiam storefronts proudly declare: Only fresh, never frozen chicken. And at a generous 1.4kg per bird, you’ll definitely get your fill.
Marinated overnight with a secret blend of Korean-imported herbs and spices, the chicken is fried to order in vegetable oil for peak freshness. Each piece is wrapped in a crispy, golden batter made from a premium four-flour mix, delivering big flavour with every bite.
Waker Chicken is located at 215C Compassvale Dr, Singapore 543215.
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN
4. Chic-a-boo
Chic-a-boo, a halal-certified joint from the Astons Group, hits the sweet spot – not quite a hidden find, but far from a cookie-cutter chain. With its Southern country charm and cozy farmhouse vibes, it offers the best of both worlds: Affordable fried chicken served with a touch of restaurant flair.
The chicken here is anything but a fast food shortcut, though. Hand-breaded, fried fresh to order, and marinated to the bone, it’s bursting with flavour – especially the Hot & Spicy option. The sides are S-tier comfort food: Curly fries that never miss, or for a little extra, popcorn chicken and calamari rings to take things up a notch.
Chic-a-boo is located at City Square Mall, Marina Square, Sembawang Shopping Centre, SingPost Centre and Woods Square.
5. Yardbird Southern Table and Bar
Feeling fancy? Try Yardbird Southern Table and Bar, an award-winning import from the United States specialising in American-style cuisine crafted with farm-fresh ingredients. It’s pricier than others on this list – expect at least S$50 per person – but it could be a worthy splurge for true fried chicken aficionados or anyone aiming to impress on date night.
Start with Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken, a crisp, juicy masterpiece steeped in a 100-year-old recipe and paired with housemade honey hot sauce. For the full Southern experience, the Chicken & Waffles is a must: Golden fried chicken paired with cheddar waffles, chilled spiced watermelon and a drizzle of bourbon maple syrup.
Yardbird is located at Marina Bay Sand.
“SINGAPORE” FRIED CHICKEN
6. Eng Kee Chicken Wings
It’s not every day you spot former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong queuing at a hawker centre, but in 2014, he was famously seen lining up for Eng Kee Chicken Wings at Redhill Food Centre.
That photograph arguably propelled the humble stall, which has been around since the 1980s, into the spotlight, with multiple outlets sprouting across the island over the past decade.
These golden beauties are handpicked for their size, marinated for six hours, massaged the following day, and fried fresh – thanks to the snaking queues. At just S$1.60 (US$1.20) each, they fly off the shelves fast. Don’t wing it – go early!
Eng Kee Chicken Wings’ Redhill outlet is located at 85 Redhill Lane, Redhill Food Centre, #01-19, Singapore 150085.
7. Victor’s Famous Fried Chicken Wing Rice and Hainanese Chicken Rice
Remember Carona Fried Chicken Wing Rice? Founded in 1982, this fried chicken legend disappeared after franchising its recipe, leaving fans wondering where it went. Later, Victor’s brought it back in all its glory, thanks to the original founder.
Tucked under an HDB block on Veerasamy Road, the stall’s accolades span generations – from the iconic Our Makan Places Lost & Found to newer YouTube channels – a testament to its enduring legacy. Dig into crispy wings, fragrant chicken rice, comforting soup, and a sweet Thai-style chili sauce – light on the palate, but heavy on nostalgia.
Victor’s Famous Fried Chicken Wing Rice is located at Yi He Eating House, 638 Veerasamy Rd, #01-101, Singapore 200638
8. Fiie’s Cafe
After going viral at their Lucky Plaza flagship, Shafiie – allegedly Singapore’s “rudest” nasi ayam goreng seller – has been on a roll, expanding to Toa Payoh in 2023 and Holland Drive and Bedok in 2024. Despite the expansion, Mr Grumpy continues to prepare their spice marinade – a closely guarded family recipe – at Lucky Plaza before distributing it to other outlets, ensuring every bite remains authentic.
Their Signature Nasi Ayam, served with sambal and mee soto soup, features a paper-thin crust that lets the juicy chicken shine, with crispy fried batter bits adding extra crunch. Fancy breast or thigh? Request at your own risk!
Fiee’s Cafe is located at Lucky Plaza, Holland Village, 73 Lor 4 Toa Payoh, 302 Woodland St 31 and 204 Bedok north St 1.
9. All Bout Chicken
All Bout Chicken may be quiet on social media, but its devoted cult following speaks for itself – many fans even rank it among the big names in fried chicken. Their outlets at Chomp Chomp and Alexandra Village Food Centre serve fried chicken in two- to eight-piece meals, paired with sambal belado and unique sides like minestrone soup and garlic butter rice.
Fried fresh to order, the chicken is always crispy, juicy, and worth the short wait. Their latest creation, K-wings, offers three spiciness levels – meh!?, OKOK, and fiery. Too hot to handle? An XL jug of sugarcane juice is always within reach to douse the flames.
All Bout Chicken is located at Chomp Chomp Food Centre and Alexandra Village Food Centre.
10. Jeffo’s
Jeffo’s is a name that stirs up fond memories for those in the know. Just like Victor’s, Jeffo’s is another classic case of fried chicken so legendary that its fans have faithfully followed it to its new digs.
Once hailed as the best chicken wings in Singapore, Jeffo’s began at Cuscaden Patio in Ming Arcade’s basement and has since migrated to Duxton. Beer, bar bites, and live music set the vibe, but it’s the Original Cuscaden Wings that steal the show – crackly, perfectly seasoned and served with a house-made chili reminiscent of Hainanese chicken rice sauce.
Jeffo’s is located at 18 Duxton Rd, Singapore 089484.
11. Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop
Once a kopitiam favourite serving fried chicken with rice and coleslaw, Tenderfresh has made a major comeback with Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop. Nestled in spots like Sengkang Riverside Park and Punggol East Container Park, their laidback, trendy setups are perfect for refuelling – or completely undoing – that workout you just did.
Their expanded menu now includes everything from burgers and pasta to thosai and prata. Still, you can’t go wrong with their signature crispy fried chicken – whether whole, halved, just the wings, or paired with nasi lemak. Got room for dessert? Indulge in sweets from their collaborations with Cat & the Fiddle and Haagen-Dazs.
Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop outlets are located at Sengkang Riverside Park and Punggol East Container Park, among others.