Best eats: Possibly the spiciest wanton mee in Singapore

What then makes these fiery wanton noodles worth fighting over? I gamely placed my asbestos taste buds at the mercy of Mr Sam Ng, whose family owns the two Dunman Char Siew Wan Ton Mee outlets. He’s in charge of the Eunos branch, which opened in March 2019.

“I’ve been here at this kopitiam for the longest time. Other stalls have come and gone, but because of our brand name, customers flock here from all over to eat my noodles,” he told me in Mandarin.

According to Sam, their family holds the original Eng’s Noodle House recipe, which creator Mr Ng Ba Eng left with them. Perhaps to play down any drama, Sam’s story goes that the late Mr Ng started out at his mother’s stall, but hurt his leg, so Sam’s family took over operations. When Mr Ng got better, he decided he would strike out on his own and started his own wanton noodle stall.

Sam assured me that the same recipes are used both in Eunos and at the Dunman stall, which is operated by his mother and younger brother. Every morning from 4am, crispy lard, handmade wantons and their signature chilli sauce are prepared over at Dunman Food Centre, before being delivered to Eunos.