Best eats: Irresistible chicken wings fried the traditional way

The signature dish of Eng Kee has always been fried chicken wings, but they’ve also supplemented their menu to include fried noodles (S$0.80), along with extra ingredients like ngoh hiang (S$1.10), fishcake (S$0.50) and vegetables (S$0.50).

“We added other things on so customers can enjoy a full meal. It’s like breakfast economical bee hoon, but we used to sell later at night in the '80s and '90s, starting from 3.30pm till midnight. Then we realised the lunch crowds also like our food, so we opened earlier through to dinner time for better business,” said Mr Lim.

The business also has since expanded from the stall at 117 Commonwealth Drive (overseen by Mr Lim’s elder brother “because business is best there”) to another at Redhill Market & Food centre and the newest branch at West Coast Drive.

Opened just last year, the family has taken over management of an entire kopitiam at Block 505. With a daily best of around 3,000 chicken wings sold across all three branches, I needed to check if things were up to scratch at the newest Eng Kee branch.