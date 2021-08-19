Best eats: Ultimate 'Indian fishball mee experience' in Toa Payoh

“It does help to gain customers’ trust and once you get through that barrier, it’s a lot easier to follow through. Now it’s really lovely to see different cultures converging on this kopitiam for their noodles. People have remarked they’ve never seen such a big Indian customer base for a Chinese dish. I think that’s really uniquely Singaporean and we’re really proud of that,” she said.

For Jeevan, the ultimate compliment a customer can give them is “seeing them back to eat again. They don’t have to say anything. Just return, sit, enjoy, clear your bowl. That’s the best feedback any food business can get. Repeat customers who bring their families and friends. Seeing them all eating gives us satisfaction”.

No words necessary, but a nice thumbs up always makes their day too. I gave them two.

Jeevan and May are the new generation of hawkers determined to blow expectations out of the water, break down barriers and preserve our hawker heritage one fishball at a time. They might not be whom you expect to be selling bak chor mee, but rest assured they’re not just all about style – they’ve got the substance to back it up. Their online fame may be what draws people to Lina Fishball Noodle, but it's the quality of the food that makes them stay.

Lina Fishball Noodle is located at Block 125, Lor 1 Toa Payoh, #01-523, Singapore 310125. It's open daily, 7.30am to 7.30pm. Catch Makan Kakis with Denise Tan every Thursday from 11am on GOLD 905.