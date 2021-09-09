Best eats: Nourishing traditional Teochew fish porridge in Bukit Timah

When it comes to traditional Teochew-style fish porridge, the emphasis is on retaining the fresh taste of fish, without any overt seasonings or extra ingredients to sully its purity.

Unlike other types of Asian fish soup or porridge, no tofu, tomato, seaweed or lard is added. It needs to be very clean and unadulterated so as to let the main ingredient shine. In Quan Xiang’s case, they use either batang (Spanish mackerel) or the less common wild red garoupa. The freshest they can find.

Mr Loh has his fish delivered fresh daily first thing in the morning and then the hard graft begins. Between 6am and 7am, whole fish have to be broken down into serving portions and thoroughly washed. Just before the stall opens for business at 10.30am, the fish parts are rinsed again in a salt and water mixture to prevent them from sticking. They are then carefully laid, within easy reach of the stove, on top of cloth-covered ice for a protected chill in the display box.

Of the two, the red garoupa sells out fast, even though it is substantially more expensive. “One bowl is S$10 because 1kg of fish costs me between S$20 to S$30!” Mr Loh revealed. Despite the price, customers enjoy it because it’s “fresh, sweet and has a finer texture”.

As for the equally popular batang fish, Mr Loh warned: “You have to make sure it’s of excellent quality, otherwise it spoils the taste of the soup when you cook it.”