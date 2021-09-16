Best eats: Crispy, fluffy vadai that’s a pasar malam favourite

Craving a salty crunch, I chose the ikan bilis version and threw in an order of the quail’s egg for fun. The latter was given a little extra treatment and coated in breadcrumbs for added texture, which both Sam and Yeh Yeh said went down best with children. “It’s perfect for tea time with our pandan tea. And it’s easy even for children to eat.”

The joint achievements of father and daughter were perfectly represented in that one mini-vadai plate and just like their prawn vadai, the bite-sized flavour bombs were light, tasty but somehow not too oily or heavy. The only hazard was the tendency to eat far too many because of their diminutive size.

When the unique mini-vadai was first rolled out at the pasar malams, Mr Vadai became the stall that attracted long queues. “That’s how I wanted to make a statement, to be memorable and get people to show special interest in my stall,” Sam said gleefully.

“We got so tired of frying vadai non-stop!” Yeh Yeh finished.

To this day, they still hand-fry their vadai with their own technique. Sam revealed: “Other people keep turning their vadai in the oil, we don’t.” Just one minute in the bubbling oil and their golden delicious snacks are ready for immediate eating or delivery. A large part of Mr Vadai’s business is conducted via online orders, so I expressed my concern that the product tended to get soggy along the journey.

Yeh Yeh informed me that their vadai has a 30- to 45-minute window for staying hot and crispy, but her solution is to let freshly fried vadai cool a little before packing for shorter delivery distances. She also offered up this tip: “My advice is to air-fry our vadai when it arrives and you will get back the same taste and texture.”