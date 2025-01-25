9 must-try nasi lemak spots in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley: From street stalls to fancy cafes

Apart from chicken, you can get your nasi lemak with sambal sotong or curry chicken. If you prefer something lighter, there is also a meatless version similar to the no-frills type you get from roadside stalls.

If you fancy a dessert afterwards to balance your palate, the menu here has bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert) in a variety of flavours such as mango, Thai milk tea and coconut.

Nasi Lemak Shop is located at Bandar Utama and SS15.

2. BOTAK NASI LEMAK

Self-proclaimed as the “2nd best nasi lemak in PJ” (we’ll leave you to debate what the best nasi lemak in Petaling Jaya is), Botak Nasi Lemak has remained popular throughout the years thanks to its consistent quality, from its spicy sambal to crispy fried chicken.