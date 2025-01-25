9 must-try nasi lemak spots in Kuala Lumpur and Klang Valley: From street stalls to fancy cafes
On your next trip up north, expand your food itinerary with these nasi lemak spots, which promise rich, layered flavours and innovative side dishes that elevate this classic dish.
Malaysia's Klang Valley boasts a diverse array of nasi lemak gems, with Village Park leading the charge as one of the most popular. Renowned for its fragrant coconut rice and crispy fried chicken and easily identifiable by its long queues, this Damansara Uptown eatery is a household name among locals and Singaporeans alike.
But aside from this famed spot, there are plenty more must-try spots scattered throughout Klang Valley. From basmati rice to cow’s lung on the side, these eateries offer unique twists to this beloved dish.
Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or just want to fuel your inner foodie, here are some spots you can add to your itinerary.
1. NASI LEMAK SHOP
A relatively new addition to the Malaysian nasi lemak scene, Nasi Lemak Shop has quickly become a favourite among locals for its modern interiors, fragrant nasi lemak and unique menu.
The go-to dish here is their nasi lemak ayam goreng, which features fluffy coconut rice and two generous servings of ayam goreng berempah (usually a drumstick and a thigh), along with a sambal sauce that strikes the right balance of sweet and spicy. A sprinkling of kerak, the crispy bits from the fried chicken, atop the rice gives the dish extra crunch and flavour.
Apart from chicken, you can get your nasi lemak with sambal sotong or curry chicken. If you prefer something lighter, there is also a meatless version similar to the no-frills type you get from roadside stalls.
If you fancy a dessert afterwards to balance your palate, the menu here has bingsu (Korean shaved ice dessert) in a variety of flavours such as mango, Thai milk tea and coconut.
Nasi Lemak Shop is located at Bandar Utama and SS15.
2. BOTAK NASI LEMAK
Self-proclaimed as the “2nd best nasi lemak in PJ” (we’ll leave you to debate what the best nasi lemak in Petaling Jaya is), Botak Nasi Lemak has remained popular throughout the years thanks to its consistent quality, from its spicy sambal to crispy fried chicken.
The “plain” version is available in two portions. Alternatively, you can pair it with fried chicken, curry chicken, sotong sambal or if you’re really feeling spendy, chicken and sotong.
Other items on the menu include mee siam, mee goreng, and pulut. All in all, it’s a no-frills establishment that focuses on getting the job done, and a good job it does too.
Botak Nasi Lemak is located at Sea Park and SS3.
3. ALI, MUTHU & AH HOCK
As its name suggests, this is the place to go if you want to sample cuisine across a variety of cultures. Its menu is one of the most diverse on this list, boasting a selection of nasi goreng, noodles, and roti.
That said, the restaurant chain’s signature dish is undoubtedly nasi lemak ayam goreng, as it nails all the elements for a classic, satisfying take. Pairing it with the roti bakar set (toasted bread, soft boiled eggs and hot kopi) will have you set for a wholesome old-school breakfast.
Its outlets also evoke a sense of nostalgia, thanks to its retro kopitiam interior complete with wooden shutters, tiled walls, and wall art depicting scenes of old Malaya.
Ali, Muthu & Ah Hock has 17 outlets, including ones at Petaling Street, PJ33 among others.
4. MAMALEE NASI LEMAK
Located in a cosy walk-up shop lot, Mamalee Nasi Lemak is a hidden gem within the food haven of Damansara Uptown.
Aside from the standard chicken, the nasi lemak menu here features a variety of sides like sotong, prawn, and petai. Patrons can then further customise their dish by having them spicy, with salted egg sauce, or with buttermilk sauce.
The most raved about sides here are the buttermilk chicken and salted egg fried chicken, which have been praised as flavourful, rich and fragrant.
The menu’s variety extends to non-nasi lemak items as well, with offerings like assam laksa, petai fried rice, and lobak and jiu hu char rice.
Mamalee Nasi Lemak is located at Damansara Utama.
5. NASI LEMAK BURUNG HANTU
Burung hantu, which means owl in Malay, is an apt name for this restaurant chain, given that most of its outlets are open into the wee hours of the morning. One of its branches is even open 24 hours.
Accessibility aside, Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu has built a loyal fanbase through its usage of basmati rice, which gives its signature dish a distinctive flavour and texture.
It also has a variety of sambal sauces you can choose from, like sambal sotong, clam sotong and even potato sambal.
Those hoping to try something out of the norm can opt to have your nasi lemak with beef rendang and paru berlado crispy, which is a crispy spicy cow lung.
Nasi Lemak Burung Hantu is located at TTDI 1, TTDI 2, Hartamas, 222 PJ, Semua House and SS15.
6. MALI’S CORNER
At Mali’s Corner, patrons get to savour not one, but two of Malaysia’s most famous dishes: Nasi lemak and char kway teow.
These two are what the restaurant is known for. Of note here is the type of char kway teow it serves here, which is the wet version, aka a variant with sauce made from a blend of soy sauce, oyster sauce and chili sauce.
Like many of the inclusions on the list, Mali’s Corner’s nasi lemak has you spoilt for choice when it comes to protein selections.
Other than fried chicken, you can get ayam masak merah (chicken simmered in spicy tomato sauce), beef rendang, cow lung with sambal or bergedil (fried potato patty).
Mali’s Corner is located at Setapak and Taman Bunga Raya.
7. NASI LEMAK WANJO
Nasi Lemak Wanjo is arguably to KL what Village Park is to PJ. Both are equally well-established and well-known in their vicinity, and of course, both boast a mean plate of nasi lemak.
Open from 7am to 12am, this long-standing restaurant is here for your nasi lemak cravings all-day long, whether that’s breakfast, lunch, dinner or even supper.
Despite being founded in the 1960s, it still manages to hold its own against a never-ending slew of up-and-coming competitors by staying true to the fundamentals of an exceptional nasi lemak: aromatic rice, a perfectly balanced sambal with just the right blend of sweetness and spiciness and golden, crispy fried chicken that is tender and juicy.
There are plenty of alternative sides to choose from too, including tempeh, cow lung, begedil, sotong, limpa (cow’s spleen), chicken rendang, beef rendang and chicken sambal.
While queues are to be expected at this famed eatery, they move at a quick pace due to the restaurant’s efficient service.
Nasi Lemak Wanjo is located at Kampung Baru.
8. NASI LEMAK PEEL ROAD
If you’ve never heard of nasi lemak with wild boar curry, now you have. Its tender, flavourful meat is said to pair well with the coconut rice and spicy sambal, making it a favourite among regulars at this Chinese nasi lemak place.
That said, it is just one of many toppings for the nasi lemak here, as the setup at Peel Road is akin to a cai fan stall. Customers can have their pick of vegetables, squid, sambal petai, fried chicken, luncheon meat, spring rolls and more.
Word of caution: The restaurant’s popularity and limited space almost always guarantee a queue, even if you get there before opening time. As such, takeout might be the more practical way to go.
Nasi Lemak Peel Road is located at 92, Jalan Peel, Maluri, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persektuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 55100
9. BIG TREE HEAD MAMAK
Customers flock to this mamak stall mainly for the sizeable chicken legs that accompany the nasi lemak, which are as big in size as they are big on flavour. Tender, juicy, and crispy, they go down a treat with the rice, fried egg, and sambal.
Speaking of the sambal, each dish comes with two types: sweet and spicy. You can either try them separately or mix them up for a completely new flavour.
Being a mamak stall, Big Tree Head also offers Indian rojak, satay, maggi goreng, and roti canai (better known to us as prata).
As it stays open until 3am, this is a solid spot to hit up when the midnight hunger pangs strike or you just want somewhere to hang out until late.
Big Tree Head Mamak is located at Persiaran Mergastua, Kepong Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persektuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 52100