6 new brunch spots in Singapore: Danish meatballs, souffle pancakes, Peruvian-Mexican brekkie and more

It’s 2023, and we’re not above using the b-word: Brunch.

Say what you will about being basic, but sometimes, nothing but the gentle rebellion of a meal that’s neither breakfast nor lunch can hit the spot, especially when you’re enjoying a well-deserved weekend break from the daily grind – or weekday, if you’re "working from home"; we won’t tell.

And, yes, it always helps when the space, the tableware and the embellishments look pretty, too. If you had brunch and didn’t document it, did it really happen?

For you brunch managers looking for some new spots to hit up when the craving for some fancy toast hits, here are six: From pastries by a fine dining chef in the heart of Orchard Road to island vibes with free-flow booze and even Hainanese classics with a modern twist.

A toast to everyone’s favourite neither-here-nor-there-but-millennially-everywhere meal.

1. SENG HOUSE