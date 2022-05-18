Elevated Colombian street food, prawn 'noodles' and more: Best new spring menus

In the same way that fashion junkies anticipate the debut of fashion houses’ seasonal collections, hardcore foodies look forward to chefs’ new spring menus.

In our eternal summer, an allegorical “spring” brings the promise of an exciting new escapade at the table, whether it’s at a restaurant we’re visiting for the first time or one we’re already fond of.

Eating our way through the year, here are some of our favourite new menus thus far. Some chefs are obliging their guests with the flavours they already love and want, dressed up in novel outifits; others have gone out on a limb in the spirit of adventure. All, of course, put their hearts on the plate.

PRELUDIO

Preludio is known for completely overhauling its menu every year for a new “chapter” in its book of “author’s cuisine” – a superlative feat for any kitchen – but this year’s chapter is less cerebral than previous years’. Colombian chef-owner Fernando Arevelo has gone back to his roots for inspiration, serving up his elevated takes on classic Colombian food from street snacks to what his mother would cook for the family.