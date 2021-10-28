Don't fancy herbal mutton soup? This Teochew-style version in Bukit Timah will change your mind

Theirs is a legacy passed down from father to sons, and Tan in turn has taught his own son how to make their family’s signature mutton soup. However, the possibility of a successor for the stall remains uncertain, as his son already has a job outside of the family food business.

For now though, on opposite sides of Upper Bukit Timah Road, the two brothers persevere to preserve what was bequeathed to them by their father.

The senior Mr Tan’s original recipe (“why change what has already been perfected?”) differs from, for example, Hainanese-style mutton soup, which Tan described in Mandarin as “a darker soup with more soya sauce and more herbs”.

He said: “We are Teochew so ours has its own flavour. It’s lighter, to suit our own family’s tastes. This is just our own traditional way of cooking. Mutton is braised slowly with more than ten Chinese herbs to produce a soup that's very healthy and nutritious.”

More than 10 herbs? Frankly, I was very concerned that the mutton soup would be too medicinal for me. Sensing my hesitation, Mr Tan assured me, “Our selling point is, after you drink our soup, you’ll realise there’s no strong smell. You have to taste for yourself. It’s not overpowering at all.”

To his credit, I detected no odour of acrid herbs or pungency of old sheep, though a huge stainless steel pot of soup was brewing away at the back of his stall.