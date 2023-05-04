6 Thai restaurants in Singapore you should check out when the craving strikes

Thai food has always enjoyed a special place in Singapore’s heart. Classic spots such as Thanying have been around for decades and there is no shortage of fresh, new entrants sprouting up across the city, inspired by the busy streetside stalls of Bangkok or the bucolic towns of Chiang Mai.

Whether you’re looking to try something entirely new, test your tolerance for spice in a tangy som tum, or just want a good old pad kra pao, these Thai joints will have something good to satiate your cravings.

1. CHEDI

The latest darling of new Thai restaurants in town, Chedi is chef-owner K-Jin Lim’s love letter to a cuisine whose pull impelled him to uproot his young family in 2014 for a life in Chiang Mai.

There, he immersed himself in the study of Thai cuisine under a chef whose pedigree is distilled to the year his grandmother served as head chef to the Thai Royal family. What he learnt over his eight years in Thailand is expressed in an eight-course tasting menu that changes throughout the year.