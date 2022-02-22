Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Dining

Pho sure: Here are the 50 best vegan dishes of 2022 in Singapore
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Dining

Pho sure: Here are the 50 best vegan dishes of 2022 in Singapore

Social media app abillion has released its annual list of best vegan dishes and The Kind Bowl’s signature The Kind Pho is still on top.

Pho sure: Here are the 50 best vegan dishes of 2022 in Singapore

From left: The Kind Pho from The Kind Bowl, Avocado Roll Maki from Herbivore, and BBQ Delight, also from The Kind Bowl. (Photos: abillion)

Richa Liz Mathew
22 Feb 2022 11:39AM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 11:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

With vegan dining on the rise in Singapore and more Singaporeans looking to eat healthier and more sustainably, new and existing restaurants alike are joining the plant-based movement.

And many have found their way into digital platform abillion’s annual list of 50 Best Vegan Dishes in Singapore for 2022.

The list was curated based on more than 18,000 reviews from app users. According to the press release, more than 10,000 dishes from over 2,500 individual restaurants were evaluated.

The 50 dishes on the list come from 24 restaurants, with vegan Vietnamese restaurant The Kind Bowl’s signature dish The Kind Pho clinching the top spot for the second year in a row.

Her are the top 10 dishes:

  1. The Kind Pho (The Kind Bowl)
  2. Avocado Roll Maki (Herbivore)
  3. BBQ Delight (The Kind Bowl)
  4. Tofunagi Don (Lucky Cat)
  5. Lavan (Miznon Singapore)
  6. Royal Spicy (The Kind Bowl)
  7. Unagi Maki (Herbivore)
  8. Taste It All (Pita Bakery)
  9. Lion's Mane Truffle (nomVnom)
  10. Abi Avocado (Saute Sushi)

The Kind Bowl has got six dishes on the list with three dishes in the top 10 list including the title winner, The Kind Pho, its signature dish. Those who got four dishes in include Green Common Singapore, Genius Central, Lucky Cat and nomVnom, while Love Handle Burgers and Miznon has three apiece.

Miznon is also a first-timer, along with Lotus Vegetarian Restaurant, Origanics and Violet Oon.

Check out the full list here.

Related:

Source: CNA/mm

Related Topics

food & drink vegan Restaurants

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us