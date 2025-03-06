Blue Bottle Coffee opening cafe in Lumine Singapore at Raffles City in early 2025

Coffee enthusiasts and cafe hoppers, here is your next destination.

The popular American coffee roaster Blue Bottle Coffee is set to open its cafe in Japanese lifestyle retail chain Lumine Singapore at Raffles City in early 2025, both brands announced on Wednesday (Mar 5). This marks the specialty coffee brand’s first cafe in Southeast Asia.

Its opening follows the brand’s initial entry into Singapore in August 2024 with the launch of a retail store selling Blue Bottle Coffee’s range of merchandise.

At the new cafe, coffee lovers can savour the essence of Blue Bottle Coffee with their precisely brewed single-origin coffees, alongside a seasonally curated espresso menu.

Blue Bottle Coffee’s expansion into Singapore stems from its deep-rooted collaboration with Lumine.