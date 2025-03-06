Logo
Blue Bottle Coffee opening cafe in Lumine Singapore at Raffles City in early 2025
This marks the specialty coffee chain’s first cafe in Southeast Asia.

 

Blue Bottle Coffee cafe to open in Lumine Singapore at Raffles City. (Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee and Lumine Singapore)

Charis Gan
06 Mar 2025 12:36PM
Coffee enthusiasts and cafe hoppers, here is your next destination.

The popular American coffee roaster Blue Bottle Coffee is set to open its cafe in Japanese lifestyle retail chain Lumine Singapore at Raffles City in early 2025, both brands announced on Wednesday (Mar 5). This marks the specialty coffee brand’s first cafe in Southeast Asia. 

Its opening follows the brand’s initial entry into Singapore in August 2024 with the launch of a retail store selling Blue Bottle Coffee’s range of merchandise

At the new cafe, coffee lovers can savour the essence of Blue Bottle Coffee with their precisely brewed single-origin coffees, alongside a seasonally curated espresso menu. 

Blue Bottle Coffee’s expansion into Singapore stems from its deep-rooted collaboration with Lumine.

An artist rendering of Blue Bottle Coffee in Japanese lifestyle retail chain Lumine. (Photo: Blue Bottle Coffee and Lumine)

“Since Blue Bottle first expanded internationally to Japan nearly a decade ago, we have shared a vision of bringing its thoughtfully crafted coffee experiences to new audiences, making it especially meaningful to take this next step together in Singapore, home to a vibrant cafe culture and a growing appreciation for specialty coffee,” said Teruyuki Omote, president and chief executive officer of Lumine Co.

Blue Bottle Coffee started as a small coffee cart in Oakland, California, in 2002 and over the past two decades, the brand has expanded its presence across the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong and China. 

Source: CNA/cg

