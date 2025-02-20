Chef Andre Chiang opens new hotpot restaurant Bon Broth at Raffles City

When chef Andre Chiang sits down to a hotpot meal, the very first thing he does is to taste the soup.

That’s why, when it came to opening his own hotpot restaurant, he wanted the broths to be the stars of the show, where you could enjoy flavourful soup from the very first sip.

“Growing up in Taiwan, we love soup – all kinds of soup. That’s why I think it's so important to have a good soup at the beginning,” he told us.

“Normally, when you go for hotpot, you don't really taste the soup at the beginning – it’s bland at first. You always have to wait until the end, when you put a lot of stuff in. So, I thought that if we can have a soup, like a double-boiled soup, that you can already enjoy at the beginning, and then at the end, you enjoy the ingredients that you put in – that would be wonderful.”