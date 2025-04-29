Michelin-starred Araya, Colombian restaurant Latido now selling their popular South American breads

“All sorrows are less with bread”, wrote Miguel de Cervantes, the Spanish author of Don Quixote. Fellow lovers of loaves have cause for rejoicing as two of Singapore’s South American restaurants have made their popular breads available for purchase.

Bakes by talented pastry chef Fernanda Guerrero of Michelin-starred Chilean restaurant Araya are now ready for retail, while Colombian chef Fernando Arevalo of Latido has opened a standalone stall offering bread and more: Boronas at Asia Square.

They aren’t the first restaurants to do so – Burnt Ends, with its bakery off its Dempsey Hill restaurant, naturally comes to mind – and won’t be the last, either, with chef Daniele Sperindio of now-closed Michelin-starred Art planning an upcoming Italian bakery offering bread and pastries.

The motivation in all cases comes from rave reviews of these restaurants’ bread courses.

“Guests kept asking if they could bring the breads home, and that meant a lot to me,” Guerrero said. “Bread is such a personal thing in Chile. We eat it every day. It is also something we share as a gesture of care. At Araya, we put the same level of attention into it as we do the rest of the menu, and over time, it became something people remembered long after the meal."

She added: "Making it available for takeaway just felt like a natural next step – an extension of that experience. There is something really special about having it the next morning and remembering your night with us. I love the idea that our breads can create that kind of memory.”