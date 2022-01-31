Bad ideas, good ideas, bread sushi: Why is Chef Bjorn Shen pairing raw fish with pizza dough?

Well, as it turns out, the "next stupid thing" is “bread sushi”.

With a new omakase theme for the new year and even a new space that’s no longer all that small – the new restaurant at King George’s Avenue seats 12 – Shen is now serving what he calls a “doughmakase” menu of fish on bread (and all the accompanying bells and whistles).

As you take your seat at the counter, each piece of bread sushi is served to you as a course, just like a Japanese sushi omakase meal. Each one features a different type of dough calculated to pair best with the premium ingredients, which include tuna belly, sea urchin and prawn.