The fitness instructor who makes and sells roast pork belly – and he's fully aware of the irony

It sounds like an oxymoron: A spin instructor, selling sinful roast pork belly from home. Which is what Brian Yeo, 28, has been doing since last October. The former full-time army regular finished his five-year contract in 2020 and switched careers to become a “rhythm cycling instructor” at Absolute Boutique Fitness Studio.

“I started taking spin classes in 2019 and fell in love with it and I have been teaching spin for three years now,” he told 8days.sg.

Spinning is a popular exercise that involves intense cycling on a stationary indoor bike set to fast-paced music, which Yeo demonstrates below: