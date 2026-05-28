Oreo and BTS to release limited-edition purple hotteok cookie, will have VivoCity pop-up with exclusive merch
The Oreo BTS Hotteok Brown Sugar Pancake Flavour cookies will be rolling out across retailers in Singapore from Jun 8.
June continues to be an exciting month for ARMYs in Singapore. In addition to BTS' Singapore concert tickets finally going on sale, they can now look forward to limited-edition Oreo cookies themed after the massive K-pop group.
Oreo and BTS recently announced that they have collaborated on the Hotteok Brown Sugar Pancake Flavour cookies, which will drop on Jun 8.
Based on the popular South Korean snack, this release also marks Oreo's first-ever purple cookies.
The BTS Oreo cookies will feature 13 unique embossments designed for ARMYs, including one with the names of all seven BTS members, one with an ARMY Bomb light stick, as well as three cookies that form a special message to fans.
In a video shared with CNA Lifestyle, BTS member J-Hope said that he was "really, really honoured" to be part of the collaboration.
“When I look at the history of the collaborations [Oreo has] done, it makes me really proud that we're being added to that history,” he added.
Fans in Singapore can also attend a special pop-up at the FairPrice outlet at VivoCity, happening from Jun 22 to Jul 5. Here, they can get a chance to sample the BTS Oreo cookies and submit their love letters to BTS. Those with qualifying purchases can also redeem a special Oreo BTS sticker, Oreo plates or an Oreo apron.
In a statement, Simon Crowther, managing director for Malaysia and Singapore, at Mondelez International, said: “This is our biggest collaboration to date and we’re excited to partner BTS, a band that creates culture and sparks playfulness, much like Oreo.
“The campaign brings together two passionate communities, transforming fans from passive consumers into active participants and creating a shared cultural moment for a new generation of consumers.”
BTS is set to perform at the National Stadium on Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22 – the group's first concert in Singapore in seven years.
Presale sessions will start from Jun 3, while general sales will commence on Jun 5.
Tickets for the Singapore leg of the Arirang tour will cost between S$148 and S$388.