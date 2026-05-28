Oreo and BTS to release limited-edition purple hotteok cookie, will have VivoCity pop-up with exclusive merch

June continues to be an exciting month for ARMYs in Singapore. In addition to BTS' Singapore concert tickets finally going on sale, they can now look forward to limited-edition Oreo cookies themed after the massive K-pop group.

Oreo and BTS recently announced that they have collaborated on the Hotteok Brown Sugar Pancake Flavour cookies, which will drop on Jun 8.

Based on the popular South Korean snack, this release also marks Oreo's first-ever purple cookies.