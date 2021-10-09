The dynamic duo behind Burgs, the hottest halal hawker burger joint in town

Besides the fact that the latest Burgs, which opened in August, is their first “mall outlet” outside the heartlands, Indra said they also made sure to focus on coming up with a new and improved menu that was not available at the other stalls.

The ultimate end goal for Burgs, according to him, is “to be known as a Singaporean brand globally”.

“We like to ensure consistent growth so the business can be sustained organically,” he said.

So with that said, how does the duo come up with new ideas to keep their loyal following coming back, as well as attract a new crowd?

“We knew we needed to come up with seasonal items from time to time to keep things interesting, like the nasi lemak burger for National Day most recently,” said Ridzuan.

“To date, I still see the same people who have been dining with us from the first stall and it always makes our day to see old faces at our new locations.

So what were their favourites from the very first Burgs menu? “It has to be the classic cheeseburger. Our idea was to serve our own handcrafted beef patty with American cheese, caramelised onions and Burgs secret sauce in between brioche buns,” shared Indra.

“However, as we went along, we decided to swap out caramelised onions for fried shallots. Believe me, we were one of the first few to do this, if not the first to have such a combination in Singapore at that time.”

The pair admitted that, these days, with more outlets and an expansion in team strength, their roles and responsibilities have inevitably changed.

“Our staff won’t let us cook, unfortunately,” said Ridzuan with a laugh.

Added Indra: “Our role now is to focus on the growth and management of the business. We check in on the different outlets to hear what is on the ground and are constantly doing R&D for our menu.”