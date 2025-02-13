Second Burnt Ends bakery now at Audi showroom in Chinatown, with hidden speakeasy bar

Burnt Ends bakery’s second outlet is now open in Cross Street, offering another place – with a different vibe from the Dempsey location – to get your hands on their sourdough doughnuts and other bakes.

Situated within Audi’s new showroom at Cross Street Exchange, the space reflects influences from the German car brand melded with Burnt Ends Bakery’s signature touches, such as the same tile from the original bakery, warm wood counters and soft-serve machines.

The bakes, too, bring a taste of Germany to Singapore.

Are there pretzels? You bet.

The bakery’s popular doughnuts are also available here, and you’ll also find some new, exclusive and quintessentially German flavours: The chocolate, cherry, kirsch and vanilla bean Chantilly-loaded Black Forest (S$7), and the Apple Strudel (S$6).