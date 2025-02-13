Second Burnt Ends bakery now at Audi showroom in Chinatown, with hidden speakeasy bar
Officially opening on Feb 15, both the bar and the bakery-cafe have a menu featuring German-inspired offerings interpreted through the lens of Michelin-starred barbecue restaurant Burnt Ends' bakery.
Burnt Ends bakery’s second outlet is now open in Cross Street, offering another place – with a different vibe from the Dempsey location – to get your hands on their sourdough doughnuts and other bakes.
Situated within Audi’s new showroom at Cross Street Exchange, the space reflects influences from the German car brand melded with Burnt Ends Bakery’s signature touches, such as the same tile from the original bakery, warm wood counters and soft-serve machines.
The bakes, too, bring a taste of Germany to Singapore.
Are there pretzels? You bet.
The bakery’s popular doughnuts are also available here, and you’ll also find some new, exclusive and quintessentially German flavours: The chocolate, cherry, kirsch and vanilla bean Chantilly-loaded Black Forest (S$7), and the Apple Strudel (S$6).
At a later date, schnitzel sandwiches and currywurst will also be available.
“We wanted to have something that is typical of Germany, because we’re a German brand, and Singaporeans love that also,” said Audi Singapore’s managing director Markus Schuster. Pretzels and Audi, for example, are both famously Bavarian, “so that was a no-brainer”.
He added: “We wanted something very immersive for people and that appeals to all the senses, especially in Singapore, where people love food and are very passionate about food.”
Burnt Ends chef-owner Dave Pynt said it was easy to think of all the things he looks forward to when visiting Germany, like currywurst and Black Forest cake. And, in the future, more unique offerings may be added to the menu, he divulged.
Most of the pastries are baked at the original bakery, with finishing touches such as doughnut-piping being done on site.
The 30-seat space also boasts its own coffee programme featuring a dedicated production roasting facility and an interactive coffee brew bar, complementing a newly curated signature drink menu.
But, it’s not just a bakery-cafe here. There is also a hidden speakeasy bar, also by Burnt Ends, that’s only unveiled in the evenings. Opening on Feb 15, it has – naturally – a German-focused drinks menu.
The wine list, for instance, features Rieslings and Pinot Noirs, as well as Sekt or sparkling wine from Germany.
And the cocktails showcase German ingredients and inspirations, like a signature Black Forest cocktail as an homage to the famous cake from the region of the same name.
If you’re feeling more than a little peckish, you’ll also be able to enjoy some Burnt Ends-style bar bites here: There’s a reinvented currywurst, a veal schnitzel slider, pretzels with taramasalata and fried pork knuckle.
Pynt said he’s curious and interested to see how the CBD crowd will be different from Dempsey crowd, as the original Burnt Ends bakery, restaurant and bar are more of a destination concept.
“It feels like it’ll be more Monday-to-Friday here, a very different crowd, and they’re going to interact with the bakery very differently,” he mused. “How do people engage with the space, and, how do we make it work better for them?"
Schuster said, “What I like most about Burnt Ends is that you can see the passion of the people working there, and that’s the same thing I see with my team. It’s important in collaborations to find strong brands that have a good fit, and in many senses, Burnt Ends and Audi are very innovative, creative, high-quality brands that are very passionate about what they do. It’s been a lot of fun to bounce ideas back and forth, and to do something together in a creative process.”
Audi x Burnt Ends Bakery and GT Bar open Feb 15 at Audi House of Progress, Cross Street Exchange, Level 1, 18 Cross Street. The bakery opens from 8am to 4pm daily, while the bar will be open from 5pm to 12am daily.